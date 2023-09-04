Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $109,000 Position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately 147,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

NXDT stock opened at 9.51 on Monday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 9.14 and a 1 year high of 15.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

