Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $400,316.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventyx Biosciences
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
