Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells $400,316.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) insider William J. Sandborn sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $400,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,805.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 93.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventyx Biosciences

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.