Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth about $22,893,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 206,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 633.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 119,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,809. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

NYSE WD opened at $84.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

