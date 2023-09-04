Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stephens raised Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

