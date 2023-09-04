Wells Fargo & Company Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $32.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Trading Up 13.0 %

NYSE IOT opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. Samsara has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $2,011,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,040 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,287,078 shares of company stock worth $62,350,446 in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Samsara by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.