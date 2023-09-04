Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Werner Enterprises worth $10,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $41.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

