Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,696,012 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,065,560,000 after buying an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $328.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

