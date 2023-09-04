Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $207.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

