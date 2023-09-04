Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 134,200.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $66.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.27%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

