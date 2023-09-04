Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,403 shares of company stock worth $35,952,147 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $248.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.69, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.