Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lowered by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,712 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Up 1.5 %

Yum China stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.