Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.08 Billion Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,596 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,081,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $189.46 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

