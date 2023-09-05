1,089 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Paycom Software by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $7,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $295.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.11 and a fifty-two week high of $375.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.73 and a 200-day moving average of $300.34.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

