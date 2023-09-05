13,396 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

