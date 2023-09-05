14,234 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

