14,837 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 14.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 203,783 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 1,433.57%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.