19,458 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

CVE opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

