2,650 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

