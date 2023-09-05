2,742 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 8,723.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 261,977 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAP opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $145.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

