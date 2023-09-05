2,742 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SAP by 7,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 8,723.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 261,977 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SAP Stock Performance
NYSE:SAP opened at $138.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $78.22 and a 1-year high of $145.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
