3,062 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 130.8% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Entergy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ETR stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.15.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

