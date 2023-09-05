32,386 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rumble by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Rumble by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Rumble from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Rumble Stock Performance
Shares of RUM opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.56. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.
Rumble Profile
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rumble
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.