39,180 Shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,118 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVXL opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $650.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVXL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 268,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $2,138,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile



Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.



