6,524 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after buying an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nomura lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

