8,027 Shares in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,027 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,880 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.0% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 68,829 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

