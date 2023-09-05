Adams (LON:ADA) Trading Down 24.1%

Shares of Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Free Report) fell 24.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 76 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.95 ($0.05).

Adams Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.99. The company has a market cap of £4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Adams Company Profile

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

