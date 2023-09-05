Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. The Energy division generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. The Telecom division provides voice services, as well as broadband and data transport services.

