Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 5,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $197.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $213.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.77. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.86 and a 52 week high of $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $30.03 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 46.91 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

