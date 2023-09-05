Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,361,829 shares of company stock valued at $48,444,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

