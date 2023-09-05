Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 689,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.4% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $138.12 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.87.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock valued at $48,444,937. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

