AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 331,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

NYSE AMN opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $991.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

