Analysts Set Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target at $22.50

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COGT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.68. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,272,124 shares in the company, valued at $39,265,488. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,659,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 377,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,018 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

