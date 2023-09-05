Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,423 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $444,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.06.

BUD opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

