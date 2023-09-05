Anna L. K. Seeley Buys 2,000,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £2,520,000 ($3,182,621.87).
CLS Stock Performance
LON CLI opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £497.56 million, a PE ratio of -245.49 and a beta of 0.83. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119.20 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.34).
CLS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,568.63%.
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CLS
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Esports
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.