Anna L. K. Seeley Buys 2,000,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £2,520,000 ($3,182,621.87).

CLS Stock Performance

LON CLI opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £497.56 million, a PE ratio of -245.49 and a beta of 0.83. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 119.20 ($1.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 185 ($2.34).

Get CLS alerts:

CLS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,568.63%.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.