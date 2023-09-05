Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $189.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

