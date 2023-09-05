Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Aptiv by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,278,000 after purchasing an additional 487,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

NYSE APTV opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.87. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

