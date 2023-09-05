Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,340 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Archrock by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 144.19%.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AROC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

