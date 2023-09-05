Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES stock opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.28. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $104.49.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,886,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,718,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 234,122 shares of company stock worth $4,382,785 and sold 12,619,723 shares worth $324,638,402. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

