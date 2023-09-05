Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,410 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AOR stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

