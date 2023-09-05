Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 6,250 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $72,899.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,593.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at $307,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 584,894 shares of company stock worth $4,858,682. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

