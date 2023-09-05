Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,865.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $44,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,145,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $60,916.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,746 shares of company stock worth $463,037. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $976.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.26. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

