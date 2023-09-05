Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,603,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,749,000 after buying an additional 210,148 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $61,042,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after acquiring an additional 174,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ XENE opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

