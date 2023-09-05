Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,977 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insteel Industries Price Performance

IIIN opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $694.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $165.71 million for the quarter.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $77,763.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,695.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

