Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) versus Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Financial Comparison

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) and Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Mayne Pharma Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Mayne Pharma Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 26.72% 17.33% 9.51% Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 5 21 0 2.81 Mayne Pharma Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biogen and Mayne Pharma Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Biogen presently has a consensus target price of $323.70, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Given Biogen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biogen is more favorable than Mayne Pharma Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biogen and Mayne Pharma Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.17 billion 3.80 $3.05 billion $18.37 14.54 Mayne Pharma Group N/A N/A N/A $0.04 81.94

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Mayne Pharma Group. Biogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mayne Pharma Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biogen beats Mayne Pharma Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS. It also provides RITUXAN for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; OCREVUS for relapsing MS and primary progressive MS; LUNSUMIO to treat relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma; glofitamab for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and other anti-CD20 therapies. In addition, the company is developing various products for the treatment of MS, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, neuropsychiatry, immunology related diseases, neurovascular disorders, genetic neurodevelopmental disorders, and biosimilars, which are under various stages of development. Biogen Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited; Denali Therapeutics Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; Neurimmune SubOne AG; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products. It provides oral drug delivery systems; and contract pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and analytical services to third-party customers, as well as distributes specialty pharmaceutical products in the dermatology, women's health, and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company was formerly known as Halcygen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to Mayne Pharma Group Limited in November 2010. Mayne Pharma Group Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Salisbury South, Australia.

