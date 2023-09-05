BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of BGR stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

