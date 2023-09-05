BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 184 ($2.32). Approximately 278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.31).

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,226.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Get BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

About BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

