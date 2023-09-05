BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 96.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 248,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 121,965 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 305.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 153,998 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE BIT opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.