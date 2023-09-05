Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cameco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCJ opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

