Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Stock Price Up 13%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 13% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Ceapro Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.