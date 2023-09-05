Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 236.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

CHE opened at $512.49 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.49. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total value of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

