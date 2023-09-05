Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$4.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.16. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.04.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$408.53 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3996983 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

